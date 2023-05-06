Work on new building at East Hill KV in final stages

May 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Parents of students at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, are hopeful that their wards will be free from the four-year-old shift timings for classes this academic year as the work on the new buildings is moving at a fast pace.

According to some parents, summer classes that began in April were already in the general shift, from 8.25 a.m. to 2.40 p.m. For the past four years, students had to go through an ordeal as the school began the shift system after some old buildings were declared unfit. Initially, students in primary classes from 1 to 6 had to attend classes from 6.50 a.m. to 12 p.m. and those in higher classes from 7 to 12 from 12.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

There were reports of students from faraway places starting their travel quite early in the morning and often skipping their food. Those in the evening shift were reportedly reaching home very late too. Last year, this system was reversed, and primary school students were put in the afternoon shift.

K.P. Babu, principal, on Saturday expressed hope that classes could begin in the new building very soon. Furniture and other equipment are already being shifted there. Classes for the new academic year are expected to begin in May last week. Inspections for fire safety protocol are pending, and some other works are in their final stages, he added.