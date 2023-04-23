ADVERTISEMENT

Work on new block of district Ayurveda hospital in progress

April 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district panchayat has submitted a masterplan of ₹60 crore for the project

The Hindu Bureau

A new block of the district Ayurveda hospital is getting ready at Paloramala in Thalakkulathur panchayat on the outskirts of Kozhikode city. With the first floor of the building nearly completed, outpatient services at the new block may begin soon. Arrangements are being made to start a ward for the elderly in the first stage. The Kozhikode district panchayat has allotted medicines worth ₹10 lakh for the purpose.

The hospital is at present functioning in a four storey building near Bhatt Road Beach at West Hill in the city. The new block is being constructed at Paloramala as the existing premises are congested.

Sources in the district panchayat said that the new block is being constructed on the premises of A.C. Shanmughadas memorial Ayurvedic Child and Adolescent Care Centre. The Centre, which has been addressing academic and behavioural issues among children, will be assimilated into the new building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The district panchayat plans to build a four-storey building in the vast plot. It has submitted a masterplan for a Rs.60 crore project to the state government for the development of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a new gate and road for the hospital was completed recently, constructed using the local area development fund of Minister for Forest and Elathur MLA A.K. Saseendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US