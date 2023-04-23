Work on new block of district Ayurveda hospital in progress

April 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

A new block of the district Ayurveda hospital is getting ready at Paloramala in Thalakkulathur panchayat on the outskirts of Kozhikode city. With the first floor of the building nearly completed, outpatient services at the new block may begin soon. Arrangements are being made to start a ward for the elderly in the first stage. The Kozhikode district panchayat has allotted medicines worth ₹10 lakh for the purpose.

The hospital is at present functioning in a four storey building near Bhatt Road Beach at West Hill in the city. The new block is being constructed at Paloramala as the existing premises are congested.

Sources in the district panchayat said that the new block is being constructed on the premises of A.C. Shanmughadas memorial Ayurvedic Child and Adolescent Care Centre. The Centre, which has been addressing academic and behavioural issues among children, will be assimilated into the new building.

The district panchayat plans to build a four-storey building in the vast plot. It has submitted a masterplan for a Rs.60 crore project to the state government for the development of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a new gate and road for the hospital was completed recently, constructed using the local area development fund of Minister for Forest and Elathur MLA A.K. Saseendran.