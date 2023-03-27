Work on Kappithode rejuvenation project begins

March 27, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A project to rejuvenate the 14-km-long Kappithode, one of the most polluted waterbodies in Alappuzha, has been rolled out.

The waterbody is being restored by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) using funds sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The project, which is aimed at the eco-restoration of Kappithode, is implemented in two phases.

In the initial phase, cleaning, deepening, and bank protection works will be undertaken. Retaining walls will be constructed in places where the waterbody is having sufficient width and is prone to pollution. The rest of the bank will be strengthened using coir geotextiles. Steps will be taken to increase the width wherever possible by removing encroachments. Three culverts and footbridges will also be constructed.

A sum of ₹8.25 crore has been sanctioned for carrying out the Phase 1 works. Officials said that a plant would be constructed for treating waste generated from the fish-peeling sheds, meat-processing centres, and so on along the waterbody in the second phase of the project.

“Cleaning, deepening, and other related works will not be enough to maintain Kappithode’s health. Steps should be taken to prevent the dumping of waste into it. We have already started the process of identifying land for the construction of a waste treatment plant,” said a KIIDC official.

Kappithode, originating from Chungom in Alappuzha municipality, flows through Punnapra North, Punnapra South, Ambalappuzha North, and Ambalappuzha South grama panchayats, before emptying into the Pookaitha river. The pollution of the waterbody first came to light a few decades ago when students of two schools—Government Higher Secondary School and Sree Narayana Vilasom TTI school, both situated by the side of the waterbody at Kakkazhom in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat, fell ill after breathing poisonous gases from it.

According to officials, pollution is mainly due to solid and liquid wastes being dumped in it from peeling sheds, meat-processing units, ice plants, Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and households. A study conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board a few years ago revealed the presence of hydrogen sulphide and ammonia in the waterbody.

The rejuvenation project was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Sunday. H. Salam, MLA, presided.