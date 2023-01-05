ADVERTISEMENT

Work on Idukki medical college to be completed before March

January 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

High-level meeting reviews progress of work

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday decided to complete the construction work on Government Medical College, Idukki, before March.

The meeting was called by Health Minister Veena George and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to review the progress of the work. Ms. George issued directives to speed up the work on the facilities suggested by the National Medical Commission for conducting the second-year MBBS classes.

The Minister ordered the completion of the work on the hostel for MBBS students before March. The Minister said administrative sanction had been issued for ₹1.95 crore for arranging medical equipment for the institution and directed the officials to hasten steps for the same. The meeting also decided to take steps to acquire more land for the medical college.

Mr. Augustine directed Kerala Water Authority officials to ensure adequate water availability at the medical college.

