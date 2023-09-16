ADVERTISEMENT

Work on Gandhi Park at Civil Station begins

September 16, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

MLA V.K. Prasanth launches the construction of Gandhi Park at the Civil Station on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

A park with facilities for visitors to relax and even exercise will come up at the Civil Station here soon.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, launched the construction of Gandhi Park at the Civil Station on Saturday.

The park will be constructed so as to benefit visitors reaching the Civil Station for various needs, the MLA said. Facilities for them to relax and an open gym to get some exercise will be arranged.

Work on installing a gate at the entrance from Kudappanakkunnu Junction to the Civil Station and a shelter to wait for buses at a cost of ₹1.5 crore was under way, he said.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department is constructing Gandhi Park through Sports Kerala Foundation at a cost of ₹25 lakh. It will have a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, open gym, relaxation facility, walkway, and a lawn. The facilities can be used for free by the public. The construction will be completed in six months.

As a number of people reach the Civil Station morning and evening for exercise, the park is expected to benefit them as well as the Civil Station employees.

District Collector Geromic George presided over the launch function.

