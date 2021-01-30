Work on elevated cattle shed begins

ALAPPUZHA

30 January 2021 23:18 IST

The four-storey facility can house 108 head of cattle

The construction of the second multi-purpose elevated community cattle shed at Kuttanad has begun.

The foundation stone of the structure, being constructed under the aegis of the Dairy Development Department on the land provided by the Champakulam Dairy Cooperative Society, was laid by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development K. Raju on Saturday.

Mr. Raju said that the State had attained self-sufficiency in milk production. “Milma is procuring milk by providing a good price to dairy farmers. With self-sufficiency in milk production achieved, the government has decided to start a milk-powder plant to process excess milk. The construction of the factory at Moorkanad in Malappuram district has already begun,” the Minister said.

Epidemic insurance

He said that the epidemic insurance scheme for duck farmers announced in the State budget 2021-22 would be implemented in the next financial year.

The four-storey elevated cattle shed with a total area of 6,316 sq ft will have facilities to keep 108 cattle at a time. The government has sanctioned ₹2.69 crore for the project. The Police Construction Corporation has been entrusted with building the structure.

Mr. Raju said the State government was ready to give assistance to all dairy societies and individuals in the flood-prone areas of Kuttanad to construct elevated cattle sheds if they provided land. Earlier, the foundation stone for the construction of a three-storey elevated cattle shed was laid at Chempumpuram in October 2020. It is being built on land provided by the Chempumpuram Dairy Cooperative Society at a cost of ₹1.8 crore. Once completed, the shed, with a total area of 5,496 sq ft, will have facilities to keep 100 cattle at a time.

Elevated cattle sheds are being constructed as a permanent solution to keep animals safe during floods. Farmers can shift their cattle to these sheds in case of a flood situation. The structures can also be used for other purposes.

Champakulam block panchayat president Jincy Jolly presided. Veliyanad block panchayat president M.V. Viswambharan, Champakulam grama panchayat president T. Jalajakumari and others attended.