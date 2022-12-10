Work on Chethi harbour in Alappuzha progressing

December 10, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The ₹111-crore project is being funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

The Hindu Bureau

Chethi fishing harbour work in progress. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The construction of the Chethi fishing harbour is making good progress. The ₹111-crore project includes two breakwaters with a total length of 1,620 metres on the north and south sides, a seven-metre-long wharf, auction hall, approach channel, basin, dredging of the Chethipuzha channel, internal road, parking area, approach road, gatehouse, overhead water tank among other facilities.

Officials said the construction of 200 metres of the breakwater on the north side and 140 metres on the south had been completed. Around four lakh tonnes of granite boulders are needed to complete the breakwaters. The project, being implemented by the Coastal Area Development Corporation and Harbour Engineering department, is funded under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The work is carried out by Ramalingam Constructions.

