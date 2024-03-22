Work on CBG plant at Brahmapuram to begin next week

March 22, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The execution of the compressed biogas plant (CBG) of the BPCL-Kochi Refineries Centre on the Brahmapuram campus of the Kochi Corporation will begin next week.

There will be no formal inauguration of the project as the model code of conduct for the upcoming general elections is in force.

The Punjab-based Centre for Entrepreneurship and Industries Development (CEID), which won the bid for setting up the plant, has begun preliminary work on the campus. The project site is being cleaned up and levelled for finalising the layout of the plant. Structural design work will also begin shortly. The execution of the project will formally begin next week, said officials of the firm.

The project was awarded to CEID on March 16. Officials of the company had visited the site and started mobilising resources for setting up the plant, said sources in the Refineries.

The ₹80-crore project is seen as a permanent solution to waste management issues facing the Kochi Corporation and the neighbouring local bodies. The plant will use food waste to produce CBG, which will be consumed by the Refineries. Bio-manure produced at the plant will be marketed by the company.

BPCL has requested the State government to expedite statutory approvals for commencing work. The Corporation has cleared legacy waste piled up at the site. A tripartite agreement will have to be signed between the State government, BPCL-Kochi Refineries, and CEID for setting up the plant. CEID has been given one year for setting up the plant, an official said.

Incidentally, the company has demanded power at subsidised rate for setting up the unit. The Corporation will have to provide waste required for the project.

