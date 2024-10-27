Work on brushwood check dam to boost farming efforts to begin in Kalamassery

Giving a leg-up to farming activities launched in Kalamassery and neighbouring areas, planners will induct a brushwood check dam on Kulakkarathod in Kunnukara panchayat for effective watershed management, retention of water for irrigation, and improving ground water levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though brushwood check dams are simple structures that were once commonly used, they have become less frequently adopted in recent times. Following a comprehensive three-month-long water survey in the area, it was decided to establish the structure under the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ campaign in the Assembly constituency.

A water map was prepared jointly by the Irrigation department and members of the Kudumbashree Mission and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme during the ground-level assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Work on the brushwood check dam will begin on Monday. A check dam of the kind is a small, temporary structure made from branches, twigs and other vegetation, typically used to slow down water flow in a stream or a river. These dams are designed to capture sediment, promote water infiltration and create small pools that can enhance local biodiversity. By using natural materials, brushwood check dams are often more environment friendly and can blend into the landscape, minimising visual impact while effectively managing water,” said an engineer involved in setting up the facility.

Brushwood check dams are vital for controlling erosion and enhancing water retention. By slowing water flow, they reduce runoff speed and energy, allowing sediments to settle while facilitating groundwater recharge. This helps maintain soil health, supports vegetation growth, and mitigates flood risks, according to water management specialists.

Besides, by creating microhabitats, the structures contribute to biodiversity and the overall resilience of ecosystems, making them valuable tools in sustainable land management practices, they said.

The farming programme in Kalamassery has adopted a water improvement programme that is expected to cost an overall ₹43.4 crore. The check dam is part of the work and marks a new beginning in using indigenous methods to help improve water availability for farming activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.