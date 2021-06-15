Work on bridge completed

KASARAGOD

15 June 2021 21:46 IST

The construction work of Thadiyan Valappu bridge, which was undertaken after including it in the Kasaragod Development Package in Kodom-Bellur grama panchayat in Kanhangad Assembly constituency, has been completed.

An amount of ₹2.75 crore was allocated for the construction of the bridge, which is on the Erumangalam-Thoniyati road. It was a long-pending demand of the people in the area to construct a new and wider bridge after replacing the unused and damaged vented cross bar cum bridge.

The bridge, which is 21.56-metre-long, has one span and was constructed with an open foundation. It has a 7.5-metre carriageway and 1.5-metre pathways.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said that the bridge would be helpful for students, farmers, and industries.

E.P. Rajamohan, special officer, Kasaragod Development Package, said the bridge would soon be inaugurated after completion of the final works.