Work on Anayara pipeline to go full swing on Sunday

July 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Work on the sewage pipeline at Maharaja’s Lane, Anayara, is expected to be in full swing by Sunday.

The repaired horizontal directional drilling machine was expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram late Saturday night, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said.

Repairs on the damaged hydraulic motor of the machine was successfully completed in Chennai and despatched to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Directional boring is being carried out for laying the 600 mm sewage line encased in a 900 mm HDPE pipeline. The HDD machine, with a capacity of 240 tonnes, is required for larger-diameter boring.

Work was halted for several weeks after the machine developed the snag. The large pipes, unloaded on the road, had caused hardships to the residents. In the days ahead, work will be carried out round-the-clock. The Kerala Water Authority has published a fresh work schedule and also formed a team of engineers to complete the pipe-laying on a war-footing.

