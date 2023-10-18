Work on amenities for pilgrims to be expedited at Sabarimala

October 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A top-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resolved to expedite measures to ensure a pilgrim-friendly Sabarimala season. The government prioritised clean drinking water, hygienic toilets and clean and safe camping facilities for the lakhs of pilgrims likely to visit the hill temple. It also lifted treasury restrictions to facilitate civic works at Sabarimala and adjoining localities.

The construction of a 168-room toilet complex with the cloakroom facilities is under way. The government has earmarked a 36-room section of the complex for the exclusive use of women devotees. Three medical teams placed at vantage positions along the climb will attend to medical emergencies.

Ambulances and paramedics will assist the medical teams. The government has ensured enough life support systems to stabilise persons facing medical emergencies while climbing to the temple.

Special trains

Railway officials informed the government that they would operate 250 special trains to transport pilgrims from other States. The government would ensure that Sabarimala remained litter- and plastic refuse-free. Local officials should ensure the scientific disposal of waste, including raw sewage. They should insulate waterbodies, streams and surrounding pristine forests from pollution.

The virtual queue system that enabled pilgrims to book their darshan in advance would continue. Moreover, the system would give the government an estimate of the number of pilgrims likely to visit on any given day.

Such early information would help better crowd management and stampede prevention. The police could also plan traffic management at the Nilackal base camp better.

Retractable roof

The KSRTC will operate 24-hour shuttle services from Nilackal to Pampa and back. Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan informed the meeting that digital software monitoring the influx of pilgrims via the 18 queue complexes would help the temple authorities prevent crowding and reduce waiting time for pilgrims.

He also announced a retractable roof over the 18 steps ascending to the temple. The government would install metal detectors and emergency exits for enhanced security.

The government has ordered the Forest department to prune tree trunks. District Collector, Pathanamthitta, Divya Iyer suggested placing distance markers along the climb to Sannidhanam to identify stretches to target emergency assistance better.

She also suggested an automated water level measuring system for the Pampa river. The Forest department would form four rapid response teams, including two elephant squads, to mitigate human-wildlife conflict during the pilgrimage.

The government has put scuba divers and motorised rubber dinghies to undertake search and rescue operations in the Pampa river and its tributaries. Cabinet Ministers and top bureaucrats attended the meeting.