Work on Alappuzha mobility hub to begin soon

ALAPPUZHA

26 August 2021 23:12 IST

Test piling to start on September 1, facility to come up on 4.07 acres where KSRTC bus station is located

The construction of the multi-crore KSRTC Alappuzha mobility hub is set to begin. Transport Minister Antony Raju has said the test piling work will begin on September 1.

For the construction work to begin, two workshop buildings at the KSRTC bus stand will be demolished. Buses will be diverted through the eastern side of the depot. Three trees will be felled, for which the Alappuzha municipality has already granted permission. The KSRTC workshop and garage will be temporarily shifted to Valavanadu.

Mr. Raju directed the officials concerned to get the workshop at Valavanadu ready by October 20. He said all arrangements for the commencement of the first phase of construction of the mobility hub would be completed by November 1.

KIIFB funding

The mobility hub with a total built-up area of 1,75,000 sq ft will come up on 4.07 acres where the KSRTC bus station is located at a cost of ₹129 crore and is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The multi-storey structure in the model of a snakeboat will have bus terminals, multiplex theatre, restaurants, commercial complex, retail shops, and hospitality services.

As per the design, the bus terminal area is spread over 58,000 sq ft. Seventeen pickup and drop-off points are proposed to control crowds during peak hours. The ground floor of the facility will host a cafeteria, A/C and non A/C waiting lounges for male and female passengers, toilets, an information desk, and a waiting area. The first floor will have facilities for parking 37 buses.

As per the plan, a total of 32,628 sq ft commercial area is extended across three floors. Single-room rental facilities for 21 females and 19 males along with separate dormitory facilities will be arranged on the top floor.

Four-star hotel

A four-star hotel of 11,980 sq ft with a separate entrance lobby, multi-cuisine restaurant, suite rooms, bar, swimming pool, health club, and roof garden facing the scenic backwaters will be another attraction.

The multiplex theatre with a total area of 12,044 sq ft will have two screens of 140 capacity each. A restaurant can accommodate 90 people at a time. The bus terminal is provided with a seven-storey puzzle type multi-level car parking, which can accommodate 150 cars.

Other components proposed include a fuel station, maintenance garage, and repairing area for buses, and a separate KSRTC office with facilities for staff accommodation. The foundation stone for the mobility hub was laid in February 2021.