Kerala

Work near home facility proposed for IT sector

Pinarayi suggests work-sharing benches to pool resources of workers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday proposed “work near home” facilities with seamless high-bandwidth internet connection for Information Technology (IT) sector employees forced to work from home due to the pandemic.

He also suggested that companies create “work-sharing benches” to pool the resources of workers.

Revenue loss

The IT sector in Kerala had registered a revenue loss of ₹4,500 crore in the past three months. The Planning Commission had estimated that the industry would lose at least 26,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs in the next quarter.

The economic collapse in the aftermath of the global lockdown had run software start-ups and medium and small IT companies to financial ruin, the Chief Minister said.

The government would waive the rent of IT parks and prompt banks to infuse more funds to revive the sector.

Kerala had no option but to create a knowledge-based economy if it were to generate employment, produce wealth, power innovation and drive manufacturing in a precarious post-COVID-19 world, he said.

K-Fon project

The State would edge closer to the goal with the commissioning of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-Fon) in December, he said.

The ₹1,500 crore Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project, which promised to provide high-speed internet access to the State’s population.

It would bring the internet free of charge to an estimated 20 lakh households below the poverty line.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:02:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/work-near-home-facility-proposed-for-it-sector/article31806409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY