Work begins to dismantle gallery of Ambedhkar Stadium in Kochi

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has begun work to dismantle the gallery of Ambedhkar Stadium located near the KSRTC bus stand as part of the initiative to renovate the stadium as a ‘sports city’.

The project had been mentioned in the 2022 and 2023 budgets of the GCDA. The design for the approximately ₹80-crore project is expected to be readied in a week.

A bigger gallery will be built to replace the existing one. This apart, a track, a swimming pool, and basketball and volleyball grounds are likely in the sprawling ground, many areas of which fell into disuse over the years, it is learnt.

The GCDA had earlier announced that a sports master plan would be readied with the help of local bodies in the Greater Kochi area to build stadiums and local playgrounds to host sports activities suited for each locale.

Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod was among those who had been demanding the development of the stadium.