Won’t stay CBI probe into Kerala murders, says SC

SC seeks the agency’s response

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a CBI investigation into the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao indicated that it may not intervene if the central agency has already made “substantial progress” in the investigation. The court said it would wait to see the CBI’s response to the appeal and refused to pass any interim orders.

“Let the CBI file an affidavit, then we will see,” Justice Rao observed orally. The court issued notice. It scheduled the next hearing for October 26.

Kripesh and Sarathlal were hacked to death by three motorcycle-borne men in February last year. Police had arrested some suspects, including a local CPI(M) leader, A. Peethambaran.

The Kerala High Court had transferred the case to the CBI.

The parents of the two men have alleged that district leaders of the CPI(M) were involved.

The Kerla government had appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court decision to shift the case to the CBI.