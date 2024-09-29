ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s waiting room opened at Kozhikode KSRTC terminal

Published - September 29, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar taking a selfie with the employees, after he inaugurated the new air-conditioned waiting room for women at the KSRTC terminal in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reduced unnecessary travel by around four lakh kilometres in the past year, while passenger numbers have increased by 4.5 lakhs.

Speaking after inaugurating the air-conditioned waiting room for women at the KSRTC terminus in Kozhikode on September 28 (Saturday), the minister stated that this has helped the Corporation reduce fuel expenses and boost ticket collections. “We have instilled confidence in passengers that trips will not be cancelled under any circumstances,” he added.

The minister said that 78 out of the 93 KSRTC depots in the State were either profitable or breaking even, and he commended the employees for their role in this achievement. “The officials identified new, profitable routes and schedules and were committed to making them work. Any new service permit request is approved within five days,” the minister said.

The new waiting room, set up with the support of Vivo Kerala, is the second of its kind in the State, following the one already operational in Thiruvananthapuram. It provides a safe space for women travelling at night and includes a toilet, cafeteria, feeding room, and mobile charging station, the minister added.

Prasad Mullanarambath, chief of business operations of Vivo Kerala presided over the event. chairman and managing director of KSRTC P.S. Pramoj Sankar delivered the keynote address.

