Women’s safety, tourism, children’s welfare get focus in Kottayam district panchayat Budget

March 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Safety of women, climate change, tourism and welfare of children received major focus in Kottayam district panchayat’s annual Budget for 2023-24 presented on Thursday.

The Budget, presented by Shubhesh Sudhakaran, vice-president of the local body, envisages a revenue of ₹123.92 crore and an expenditure of ₹119.92 crore, with a surplus of ₹4 crore. Of the total expenditure, livestock and dairy development has received the highest allocation of ₹5.64 crore, followed by ₹4.19 crore towards welfare of women and children.

Among the key projects proposed in the Budget include Safe Kottayam which seeks to establish She Hostels at district and block levels in collaboration with the Kudumbashree to offer accommodation for women.

Taking note of the impact of recurring floods and landslips on the farming sector, a study and research centre will be established for agricultural research and climate change studies. The Budget also proposes establishing a mini industrial park on the 1-acre property under the district panchayat’s ownership at Meenachil panchayat, besides opening a skill development centre in memory of its former president K.P. Sugunan.

Paithrukam, a special project to protect the traditional industries such as coir and khadi along with ensuring marketing opportunities for these products, will be implemented. Village tourism projects will be established in various divisions under the district panchayat in coordination with the Responsible Tourism Mission.

Erumely and Bharananganam will be developed as pilgrim tourism destinations. A ‘flying fest’ will be organised at Kolahalamedu in Vagamon in association with the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board. The preliminary steps of establishing a paragliding academy too will begin during the period.

A feasibility study for establishing a ropeway tourism circuit by linking major adventure tourism destinations such as Kolahalamedu, Muthukora hills and Elamkadu will be carried out.

Other major projects envisaged in the Budget include launching mobile laboratories and establishing dialysis centres in all government hospitals, providing electronic wheelchairs to the differently-abled and opening veterinary drug stores in different locations.

District panchayat president K.V. Bindu presided over the presentation.