Women’s safety in workplaces: 10,307 institutions register in POSH compliance portal

Over 10,307 institutions have registered in the Women and Child Development department’s POSH compliance portal (http://posh.wcd.kerala.gov.in), for the effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 or the POSH Act, a statement issued by the Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said here on Monday.

Of these, internal complaints committees have been formed in 5,440 institutions. The portal had been set up in 2023 to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces and to create an atmosphere of safe workplace in all institutions. It is indeed an achievement that so many institutions could be registered through the portal, the statement said. This was possible through the direct visits to the institutions, checks and awareness creation by the WCD department. By law, every institution with more than 10 employees should have an internal complaints committee

An intensive campaign would be organised to get all institutions to form the internal complaints committees which are mandated by law. WCD department will also focus on creating more awareness on the POSH Act on a regional basis.

The heads of those institutions with more than 10 employees should inform the details of the ICC, the number of complaints received by the committee and the reports to the WCD department.

The women employees in those institutions in the public or private with less than 10 employees, and women working in unorganized sector should update the details of the number of complaints filed at the local committee at the Collectorate.

The POSH compliance committee will help administrators understand clearly, which are the institutions where the ICC has not been formed and to monitor the activities on ICCs in other institutions.

