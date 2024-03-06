Women’s representation in workforce will be ensured: Minister

March 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is committed to ensuring the participation of women in the workforce, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a function to mark International Women’s Day, she said the participation of women in the labour sector was as important as their representation in higher education. “We face a situation in which young women who have completed higher education fail to land good jobs. It is also important to ensure that women who were forced to break their career return to the workplace.”

The Minister said women had played a key role in the achievements registered by Kerala in various sectors. This, she observed, was made possible by the opportunities provided by the State for education of women. She also underlined the need to prioritize women’s health, along with their welfare and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister presented awards to women for outstanding performance in various sectors.

Kerala Women’s commission chairperson P.Sathidevi presided over the function. Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.