GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s representation in workforce will be ensured: Minister

March 06, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is committed to ensuring the participation of women in the workforce, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a function to mark International Women’s Day, she said the participation of women in the labour sector was as important as their representation in higher education. “We face a situation in which young women who have completed higher education fail to land good jobs. It is also important to ensure that women who were forced to break their career return to the workplace.”

The Minister said women had played a key role in the achievements registered by Kerala in various sectors. This, she observed, was made possible by the opportunities provided by the State for education of women. She also underlined the need to prioritize women’s health, along with their welfare and security.

The Minister presented awards to women for outstanding performance in various sectors.

Kerala Women’s commission chairperson P.Sathidevi presided over the function. Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest.

.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.