Women’s progress in Kerala draws Kovind’s praise

Gender sensitivity is advancing rapidly, says President

President Ram Nath Kovind praised Kerala as a shining example of women's progress. Inaugurating the National Women Legislators' Conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence, Mr. Kovind said Kerala had forged new paths to help women achieve their health, education, and employment potential. "For one, Kerala gave India the first woman in higher judiciary, M. Fathima Beevi," he said.

Mr. Kovind praised the role of women in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "There must have been more women than men among Corona Warriors who guarded the nation during those months of the crisis," he said.

In health care

He said Kerala women stood tall in the field of health care. "Kerala has consistently contributed more than its fair share of women healthcare personnel, and women of this State have set an example of selfless care even at significant personal risk during this crisis period".

The President remembered the stellar role of women in the Independence movement. The Constituent Assembly had 15 women members. Mahatma Gandhi's leadership encouraged women to step out of their domestic confines into the public domain. Mr. Kovind encouraged more women to join politics.

The President prioritised gender sensitivity. "The mindset is already changing, and gender sensitivity – including towards the third gender and other gender identities – is advancing rapidly. The government is also doing its best to impart momentum to this trend with focused initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'".

Governor’s take

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the practice of imposing patriarchal restrictions on women's public appearance and public role. "There are individuals who cultivate the romance of regression and seek to marginalise women," he said.

"Such actions violate the basic constitutional rights and the laws designed to protect the women. But what is more painful is the silence of otherwise well-meaning people who choose to ignore this patently criminal behaviour towards women", he said.

Mr. Khan recalled that late communist leader K.R. Gouri had piloted the first Bill in the Kerala Legislative Assembly's maiden session. Social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru and Saint Chavara Kuriakose had championed the cause of gender justice and women empowerment. Swami Vivekanandan said women should control their destiny. The seer had said that men have no right to shape the future of the opposite gender.

On gender equality

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would not brook atrocities against women. "The administration will bring the perpetrator to book irrespective of the person's wealth, political clout or social stature". Mr. Vijayan said society was yet to achieve gender equality even after 75 years of independence. He encouraged women to aspire for elected positions in the Lok Sabha, State legislatures, and local bodies to push the cause.

‘Power through politics’

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheeshan said women should empower themselves through politics. They could achieve the aim by taking up social issues and fighting for the oppressed and marginalised sections. Education, employment and financial independence were equally important. Politicised women could easily shrug off the yoke of patriarchy, he said.

Speaker M. B. Rajesh welcomed the gathering.