Women’s plight a cause for concern: Mariam Dhawale

January 04, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plight of women in India after 75 years of Independence is a serious cause for concern, Mariam Dhawale, general secretary, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), has said.

She was speaking at a press meet in connection with the 13th national conference of the AIDWA that is beginning here on Friday.

Ms. Dhawale said the four-day conference held huge significance in the current socio-political climate of the country. It would deliberate on the policies of the Union government, impact of the policies on States, and changes in policies and their consequences on women’s lives, among other issues.

Issues that came up at the AIDWA unit conferences across the country such as price rise; malnutrition; condition of public distribution system; denial of work to women forcing them into sectors where the pay was low; wage delays on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme work; and rise in violence against women would also be discussed by the 850 elected delegates attending the national meet, she said. “They will deliberate how to take the women’s movement forward and restore the struggle for equality and justice.”

Use of religion and caste to divide the people and its impact on women would also be discussed.

The conference, she said, would discuss six papers in depth. Primary discussions on these had been done at the State levels. The papers were ‘The freedom struggle and women’s movement,’ ‘The NEP and its impact on women,’ ‘Climate change and women,’ ‘Rights of the girl child,’ ‘Employment and women,’ and ‘Women’s rights and the question of unity.’

At least 11 resolutions would also be passed.

The AIDWA would also felicitate women who were symbols of resistance across the country. They included Phulora Mondal from West Bengal; Sheela Butana, a leader of the farmers’ movement from Haryana; Samyukta Shetty who organised women against microfinance institutions in Odisha; Shakuntala, a leader of the anganwadi struggle in Haryana; and Revathi, a survivor of violence from Tamil Nadu.

Special invitees to the conference included activist Teesta Seetalwad, economist Madhura Swaminathan, women’s movement pioneer Indu Agnihotri, and so on.

On Thursday, a torch procession, flagpole march, and flag march would be taken out from Karamana, Vazhamuttom, and Medical College. which will be widely attended by women comrades. The three marches will conclude at Putharikandam Maidanam, where AIDWA vice president and conference organising committee chairperson P.K. Sreemathy would raise the flag of the conference. Torches will be brought from the 12 venues of the previous national conferences to the 13th conference, AIDWA central committee member T.N. Seema said.

The conference will begin on Friday. It would be inaugurated by danseuse and chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai. The organisation flag would be hoisted by AIDWA president Malini Bhattacharya.

AIDWA vice president Subhashini Ali released a calendar highlighting women fighters in history.