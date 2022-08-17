Women’s panel worried over courts justifying violence against women

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 17, 2022 21:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Justification of violence against women by courts citing personal reasons such as one’s attire gives cause for concern, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

Ms. Satheedevi said the observation of the Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge, while granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran in a case of outraging of modesty of a woman, was unfortunate.

She said at the time of granting bail, going beyond the circumstances for bail and deciding that the case would not stand and then giving bail could not be accepted. Making such observation even before evidence could be presented and the trial held was tantamount to rejecting the woman’s complaint. This sent a wrong message in cases of a grave nature such as those related to sexual violence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident comes at a time when the Gujarat government’s decision to allow the release of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano case was being discussed widely.

There was a need to rethink such decisions that caused apprehensions among women, Ms. Satheedevi said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app