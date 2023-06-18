Women’s panel training for jagratha samithis begins

June 18, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Training provided by the Kerala Women’s Commission to members of the ‘jagratha samithis’ (vigilant committees) set up in local self-government institutions to address problems faced by women and children got under way on Saturday.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi inaugurated the training organised in Manamboor panchayat in the district. She also released a help line set up under the umbrella of the Manamboor panchayat jagratha samithi for women’s safety.

Ms. Satheedevi said there were increasing instances of women being abused physically and mentally in the name of black magic and witchcraft. Reports of a 19-year-old young woman in Wayanad who was harassed in her husband’s house in the name of black magic were shocking. The jagratha samithis should function actively to prevent this.

Women also had to face problems such as harassment in domestic setting, public spaces, workplaces, and during travel. Only if the functioning of jagratha samithis strengthened could such incidents be prevented, she said.

Ms. Satheedevi observed that it was the first time that a helpline number had been launched in a panchayat by the jagratha samithi to directly intervene in women’s problems and ensure their safety. The panchayat had decided to take up the helpline number as a campaign in public spaces.

The commission plans to organise 144 jagratha samithis training programmes across the State this financial year. Besides this, a cash award of ₹50,000 will be given to best municipality, corporation, grama panchayat and district panchayat jagratha samithis.

O.S. Ambika, MLA, presided over the progamme. Manamboor grama panchayat president A. Nahas and vice president Lissy V. Thambi were present.

