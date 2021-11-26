Women’s panel to seek action against police officer

Kozhikode

26 November 2021 02:03 IST

Alleged humiliation of domestic harassment victim

Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi on Thursday said the panel would seek department-level action against Aluva East Station Circle Inspector C.L. Sudheer who was accused of humiliating a 21-year-old domestic harassment victim.

Speaking to reporters here, Ms. Sathidevi made it clear that the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister, apart from adopting all other possible measures to prevent such hostile actions on the part of police officers against woman complainants.

“We are yet to get the investigation report from the assigned Deputy Superintendent of Police. Further legal actions will be taken on the basis of that report,” said Ms. Sathidevi.

A number of socio-political organisations had been seeking action against the officers accountable for the incident which came to light through a note left by Mofiya Parveen who was found dead at her house on November 23.