Kerala

Women’s panel to seek action against police officer

Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi on Thursday said the panel would seek department-level action against Aluva East Station Circle Inspector C.L. Sudheer who was accused of humiliating a 21-year-old domestic harassment victim.

Speaking to reporters here, Ms. Sathidevi made it clear that the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister, apart from adopting all other possible measures to prevent such hostile actions on the part of police officers against woman complainants.

“We are yet to get the investigation report from the assigned Deputy Superintendent of Police. Further legal actions will be taken on the basis of that report,” said Ms. Sathidevi.

A number of socio-political organisations had been seeking action against the officers accountable for the incident which came to light through a note left by Mofiya Parveen who was found dead at her house on November 23.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 2:04:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/womens-panel-to-seek-action-against-police-officer/article37694669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY