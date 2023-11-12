HamberMenu
Women’s panel to propose steps to address unaided school teachers’ woes

November 12, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission will propose steps to the State government to solve problems in unaided schools, Chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was opening a public hearing at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Saturday to address issues being faced by teachers in unaided schools.

Ms. Satheedevi said unaided schools had an important role in the State’s education sector. The teachers in unaided schools are graduates, postgraduates, and even those with doctorate degrees. Their rights should be protected as there had been reports of teachers and non-teaching staff being exploited by managements, she said.

Commission member V.R. Mahilamani said there was no job security in the sector. In some places, the salary of the staff was being deposited into the bank accounts of school managers, she added.

