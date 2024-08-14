ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s panel to organise seminar on dowry

Published - August 14, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a State-level seminar on abolition of dowry here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seminar titled ‘For a dowry-free Kerala’ will be organised in association with the State Youth Commission.

Victims of the dowry menace will share their experiences. Sakhi women’s resource centre secretary J. Sandhya will present the topic.

Women’s commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar at Ayyankali Hall at 10 a.m. State Youth Commission president M. Shajar will preside. Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US