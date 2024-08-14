Women’s panel to organise seminar on dowry

The Kerala Women’s Commission will organise a State-level seminar on abolition of dowry here on Saturday.

The seminar titled ‘For a dowry-free Kerala’ will be organised in association with the State Youth Commission.

Victims of the dowry menace will share their experiences. Sakhi women’s resource centre secretary J. Sandhya will present the topic.

Women’s commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar at Ayyankali Hall at 10 a.m. State Youth Commission president M. Shajar will preside. Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest.