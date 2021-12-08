Women’s panel to observe Human Rights Day with tribespeople

The Kerala Women’s Commission will observe World Human Rights Day along with the tribespeople of Attappady on Friday.

The commission will spare two days for the tribespeople upholding the message that “Adivasis are human beings, and their rights are human rights”.

The commission will interact with the tribespeople of different hamlets in Attappady on Thursday and Friday, and awareness programmes will be conducted for both the tribal folks and Scheduled Tribe promoters, Asha workers, vigilance committee members and Anganwadi teachers.

Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi will lead the team.

Commission members M.S. Thara, Shiji Sivaji, and Shahida Kamal and district panchayat president K. Binumol will accompany Ms. Sathidevi.

Ms. Sathidevi will inaugurate the awareness programme at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration regional centre at Agali on Friday morning.