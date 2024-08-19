Women’s panel to hold public hearing for endosulfan-affected mothers

The Kerala Women’s Commission will hold a public hearing this month for mothers in the endosulfan-affected areas, according to Commission member Advocate P. Kunhaysha.

The hearing is part of a broader initiative to assess the unique challenges across all 14 districts, with hearings scheduled in various locations. The announcement was made following the district sitting of the commission at the planning committee hall here.

During the session, the Commission expressed concern over the growing tendency to escalate minor family disputes. The issue of domestic violence was highlighted, with the Commission noting that small disagreements between couples were increasingly viewed as competitions rather than being resolved through dialogue. This approach is leading to more complicated family problems.

The Commission emphasised the need for enhanced counselling to address these issues and prevent the escalation of conflicts.

A total of 39 complaints were reviewed at the sitting, with two resolved and four requiring further reports. The remaining 37 complaints were postponed to the next session. Kasaragod Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Uttamdas, Adv. P. Sindhu, Women’s Cell sub inspector M. Sharanya, assistant sub inspector T. Shailaja, and family counsellor Ramyamol were among the participants.

