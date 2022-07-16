Women’s panel to give prizes to best ‘jagratha samithis’

The Kerala Women’s Commission will give away prizes to the best ‘jagratha samithis’ (vigilant committee) at the grama panchayat, municipal, Corporation, and district panchayat levels to strengthen the functioning of the committees in the State, commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a city Corporation ward-level jagratha samithi training under the umbrella of the women’s commission here on Friday.

Ms. Satheedevi said effective functioning of the Jagratha Samithis would help address the violence against women and children at grassroot level itself.

Mayor Arya Rajendran who presided over the function said Jagratha Samithis had begun functioning in all 100 wards of the city Corporation. Steps were being taken to set up two complaint boxes in each ward.