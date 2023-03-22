Women’s panel takes up 50 complaints

March 22, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 08:47 am IST - Kozhikode

As many as 50 complaints were taken up at a sitting of the Kerala Women’s Commission chaired by Chairperson P. Sathidevi in Kozhikode on Tuesday, of which six were resolved and 37 postponed to the next adalat. Three complaints were forwarded to the District Legal Services Authority and another to the Vigilance Committee. Ms. Sathidevi said that most complaints pertained to domestic violence and workplace harassment. She later met District Collector A. Geetha and requested to ensure that internal complaints committees to deal with problems faced by women at workplaces were functional across the district.