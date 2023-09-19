Women’s panel takes case against actor

September 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission has suo motu registered a case against actor Alencier Ley Lopez for misbehaving with a journalist.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi said a report on the incident had been sought from District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) D. Shilpa.

In his award acceptance speech at the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony recently, the actor had made remarks insulting to women. His statement that the award statuette modelled on a woman was a temptation was condemnable. If he had any disagreements, he should not have accepted the award. Making such remarks after accepting the award was not right.

It was expected after the incident that he would correct himself, but that did that not happen. Moreover, he spoke in an offensive manner to a television news journalist who had gone to interview him.

A case had been registered by the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) against Alencier on a complaint of misbehaving with the journalist, and the commission had sought a report on it, Ms. Satheedevi said.