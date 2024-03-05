GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s panel submits report to CM

March 05, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A report containing recommendations prepared by the Kerala Women’s Commission after meeting women from various sections of society as part of public hearings and camps held in Scheduled Tribe and coastal areas and studying their problems has been handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and members Indira Raveendran, V.R. Mahilamony, P. Kunhaysha, member secretary Sonia Washington, and project officer N. Divya presented the report.

The commission organised 11 public hearings this financial year to understand the problems faced by women in various sectors by interacting with them directly. Scheduled Tribe camps were also held in 11 districts and nine camps in the coastal areas to understand the difficulties experienced by women there.

Problems that women had no one to tell to or could not speak about were shared with the commission during these interactions. The commission’s recommendations have now been submitted to the government to ensure equality for women in all sectors of society.

