Women’s panel seeks report on triple talaq

The Kerala State Women's Commission has sought a report from the District Police Chief (DPC) (Kozhikode Rural) on the issue of alleged triple talaq at Velam here on Friday.

The commission suo motu registered a case based on media reports that triple talaq was pronounced by a 35-year-old man on his 24-year-old wife in September, commission member M.S. Thara said.

​The issue came to light when the complainant Fatimah Juveria, with her two children, started a sit-in in front of her husband's house at Vanimel, near Valayam, here five days ago. She had earlier filed a complaint with the local police that her husband A.K. Shameer had pronounced triple talaq on her recently.

The Valayam police had registered a case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (which makes instant pronouncement of triple talaq void and illegal) against Mr. Shameer based on the victim's statement.

​Juveria was married to Shameer when she was 18 years old and the couple have two children. According to Juveria, Shameer, an accountant in Qatar, had pronounced single talaq one-and-half-years ago. But she was not ready to accept it and sought to live with her husband.

Juveria said that she had questioned her husband over his plan to remarry when they met in a court for a criminal case on September 24, 2019, when Shameer pronounced the triple talaq. Juveria and her kids started the protest after she received news of his remarriage.​

​Police sources said there were five criminal cases involving the couple as well as their relatives registered in 2018. There are four complaints registered against Shameer, his mother and elder brother, who had been accused by Juveria of assaulting her physically and sexually. Meanwhile, there was a counter complaint, that Juveria had attacked Shameer's elder brother.​

​Local sources said the local mahallu committee and CPI(M) cadres had intervened to settle the issue between the couple, but in vain. The mahallu committee had rejected Shameer's application to get remarried, as the issue was still live. But he managed to get married overseas.

​There was also a family court ruling in favour of Juveria, ordering Shameer to pay maintenance for her and their children. Local sources said that Shameer did not follow the ruling.​

​Juveria has stopped her protest outside Shameer's house temporarily.