Women’s panel seeks action for improving living conditions of tribespeople

December 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KANNUR

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that a plan should be readied to ensure necessary working conditions for youngsters belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) in the Aralam region.

The panel comprising Indira Raveendran, P. Kunhayisha, V.R. Mahilamani, director Shaji Sugunan, and research officer A.R. Archana visited the homes of ST community members as part of the Scheduled Tribes Camp.

The Commission is planning to submit a report to the state government detailing problems identified during the visit and suggesting solutions.

Ms. Sathidevi said the high dropout rate in schools was a matter of concern. Despite the availability of hostels for girls, families hesitate to use them. The commission aims to address this issue through increased awareness, she added.

Moreover, health challenges were identified, including common skin diseases among villagers.

The Chairperson commended the Aralam Family Health Centre for its effective care system, especially for the elderly, pregnant women, and children. However, concerns about health issues related to alcohol and tobacco use were noted, with a call for action by the Excise department to combat illegal liquor sale.

The Commission also stressed the need for sex education among teenagers, besides addressing the rising number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

The panel further highlighted wild animal attacks in villages impacting agriculture. It called for measures to protect crops. Additionally, issues such as unlit street lights despite electricity availability were stressed.

The Commission also inspected Anganwadi facilities. Medical check-ups were conducted at the Aralam Family Health Centre.

