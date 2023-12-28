GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s panel seeks action for improving living conditions of tribespeople

December 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said that a plan should be readied to ensure necessary working conditions for youngsters belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) in the Aralam region.

The panel comprising Indira Raveendran, P. Kunhayisha, V.R. Mahilamani, director Shaji Sugunan, and research officer A.R. Archana visited the homes of ST community members as part of the Scheduled Tribes Camp.

The Commission is planning to submit a report to the state government detailing problems identified during the visit and suggesting solutions.

Ms. Sathidevi said the high dropout rate in schools was a matter of concern. Despite the availability of hostels for girls, families hesitate to use them. The commission aims to address this issue through increased awareness, she added.

Moreover, health challenges were identified, including common skin diseases among villagers.

The Chairperson commended the Aralam Family Health Centre for its effective care system, especially for the elderly, pregnant women, and children. However, concerns about health issues related to alcohol and tobacco use were noted, with a call for action by the Excise department to combat illegal liquor sale.

The Commission also stressed the need for sex education among teenagers, besides addressing the rising number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

The panel further highlighted wild animal attacks in villages impacting agriculture. It called for measures to protect crops. Additionally, issues such as unlit street lights despite electricity availability were stressed.

The Commission also inspected Anganwadi facilities. Medical check-ups were conducted at the Aralam Family Health Centre.

Related Topics

Kannur / tribals / social conditions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.