Women’s panel seeks action against Shebina’s in-laws

Plea to charge them under Dowry Prohibition Act 1961

December 13, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has directed the officer investigating the death of Shebina at Orkatteri in Kozhikode to charge her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law for abetment of suicide, under the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Shebina’s family had complained to the commission that she was mentally and physically tortured by her husband’s relatives. Ms. Sathidevi had visited the family on Tuesday to collect evidence.

The Edachery police on Saturday had arrested Thazheputhiyottil Haneefa, uncle of Shebina’s husband Habeeb, after CCTV footage of him assaulting Shebina was found. He was charged under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498 A (Husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Another video of the alleged altercation between Shebina and Haneefa on the day of her death, recorded by Shebina herself, had been released since then.

