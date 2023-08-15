Women’s panel reginal consultation meet today

August 15, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Commission for Women’s (NCW) regional consultation meet of southern States and Union Territories will be held here on Wednesday.

The Kerala Women’s Commission will host the meet at Symphony Hall, Mascot Hotel.

Representatives from the women’s commissions, Women and Child Development departments, Social Justice department, and non-governmental organisations from the State, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry and Lakshadweep would attend the meet, a statement quoting Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi said.

The one-day consultation meet will centre round discussions with NGOs on functioning of Swadhar Greh, a scheme for women in difficult circumstances, and centres under Ujjwala scheme.

National Commission for Women member secretary Meenakshi Negi will deliver the presidential address at the meet. Women and Child Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph will be the chief guest. Kerala circle chief post master general Manju Prasannan Pillai will be the guest of honour, while Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Inspector General of Police Harshita Attaluri, and Women and Child Director Priyanka G., will be the special invitees.

National commission representative Shreya Sen will speak on the commission’s role and activities at 11.15 a.m.

Representatives of southern States and Union Territories will present the topic at 11.35 a.m., while discussions with non-governmental organisations running Swadhar Greh and Ujjwala centres, and one-stop centres will follow.

