GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women’s panel recommends formation of internal committees in all schools

Commission chairperson submits recommendations to Minister for General Education

Published - May 17, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission has recommended that the General Education department ensure that internal committees to prevent sexual violence against women be formed in all schools at the beginning of the academic year.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and member Indira Raveendran handed over the recommendation to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at his office on Friday.

The commission also recommended that the department direct all schools to ensure formation of parent-teacher association (PTA) and functioning of PTA executive committee as per government guidelines.

It also recommended that a district-level official of the department be tasked with monitoring if internal committees were meeting regularly.

The commission said that complaints from teachers in various parts of the State showed that in many schools, internal committees as per Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, or POSH Act, to receive and redress complaints on sexual harassment had not been formed.

In schools where the committees did exist, they did not meet regularly or have a mechanism for complaint redressal. Against such a backdrop, action should be taken against all schools that do not form internal committees, the commission mooted.

It said the State government had issued a circular on formation of school PTA executive committee. However, the commission had learnt that the formation of PTA committees and their functioning in many schools were not as per the guidelines in the circular.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.