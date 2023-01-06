ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s panel intervenes to amend FIR for compensation to woman lawyer

January 06, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has intervened to ensure interim relief in a case of attempt to murder a young woman lawyer by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire.

It was on the directions of the commission that Section 326 B of the Indian Penal Code was included in the first information report (FIR), making the woman eligible for interim compensation. Section 326 B deals with throwing or attempting to throw acid or other means to cause permanent or partial damage or deformity or burns or disfigurement, and victims of such attacks are eligible for compensation under Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

It was in December last year that the lawyer, hailing from Ezhukone, was doused with petrol by her husband Akhil Raj and set on fire at Kottarakara when she was returning after attending a trial in their divorce case.

The women’s commission took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the Kottarakara station house officer (SHO) to submit a detailed police report.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and members Indira Raveendran visited the lawyer in the hospital where she was under treatment and inquired about her condition with the doctors and also her house where they interacted with her family members, a statement from the commission on Thursday said.

