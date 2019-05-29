Kerala

Women’s panel has not taken my statement: Ramya

more-in

Says she wishes to be the last victim of insults

The State Women’s Commission should make a self-analysis of the stance it has taken on the remarks made by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan ‘‘who insulted my womanhood’’, Alathur MP-elect Ramya Haridas has said.

Addressing mediapersons at the Thrissur Press Club on Wednesday, she said she had given a complaint to the police.

Suo motu cases

“The women’s commission used to take suo motu cases in such issues. The commission claims that it has taken a case. However, it has not taken my statement so far,” she said.

People should weigh the statements made by writer Deepa Nishant and Mr. Vijayaraghavan. “I respect the LDF convener. Initially, I thought he had made the statement in the flow of speech. But later I realised that he made such comments again,’’ the MP designate said.

“I used to think twice before uttering a word. I decided to go ahead with the complaint as I wish to be the last victim of such insults,” Ms. Haridas said.

‘‘I am sad that I will be sitting in the Opposition. But I hope that the Union government will consider all MPs alike. I expect sufficient fund for development projects,’’ she said. “Solution to the acute drinking water shortage and the development of SC/ST colonies demand immediate attention.”

When asked about her marriage, she said: ‘‘Of course marriage is important. But now I have a huge responsibility. I should find somebody who realises my responsibilities,” she said.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2019 2:47:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/womens-panel-has-not-taken-my-statement-ramya/article27298117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story