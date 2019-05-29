Women’s panel has not taken my statement: Ramya

The State Women’s Commission should make a self-analysis of the stance it has taken on the remarks made by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan ‘‘who insulted my womanhood’’, Alathur MP-elect Ramya Haridas has said.

Addressing mediapersons at the Thrissur Press Club on Wednesday, she said she had given a complaint to the police.

Suo motu cases

“The women’s commission used to take suo motu cases in such issues. The commission claims that it has taken a case. However, it has not taken my statement so far,” she said.

People should weigh the statements made by writer Deepa Nishant and Mr. Vijayaraghavan. “I respect the LDF convener. Initially, I thought he had made the statement in the flow of speech. But later I realised that he made such comments again,’’ the MP designate said.

“I used to think twice before uttering a word. I decided to go ahead with the complaint as I wish to be the last victim of such insults,” Ms. Haridas said.

‘‘I am sad that I will be sitting in the Opposition. But I hope that the Union government will consider all MPs alike. I expect sufficient fund for development projects,’’ she said. “Solution to the acute drinking water shortage and the development of SC/ST colonies demand immediate attention.”

When asked about her marriage, she said: ‘‘Of course marriage is important. But now I have a huge responsibility. I should find somebody who realises my responsibilities,” she said.