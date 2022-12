December 16, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has decided to nominate Kunhaysha P., V.R. Mahilamany, and Elizabeth Mammen Mathai as members of the Kerala Women’s Commission. The commission comprises a chairperson and not more than four other members, of which one should be a woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. The commission was reconstituted with P. Sathidevi as chairperson as per a notification issued in May this year. Indira Raveendran was appointed a member in July.