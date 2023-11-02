Women’s panel for internal complaint redressal mechanism at workplaces

November 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Steps should be taken to ensure that every workplace has an internal complaint redressal mechanism, Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

She was opening a public hearing organised by the Commission on problems facing women contract workers in the State at the Government Guest House here on Thursday.

The hearing was held on the basis of the finding that women were being exploited in various ways in various sectors. Issues in eleven sectors were being deliberated over during this financial year, said Ms. Sathidevi.

Problems faced by women on contract employment will be brought to the notice of the State government. Owing to globalisation, there has been a drastic drop in permanent jobs, with contract work becoming the order of the day. Women contract workers are forced to work for negligible wages without any benefits. They had put in commendable service facing many difficulties during the pandemic, she said.

In a country where equality is supposed to prevail, women are facing exploitation at workplaces. It is the responsibility of society to ensure the rights of workers. The Commission is undertaking a slew of measures to bring women into the mainstream of society.

In her presidential address, Commission member V.R. Mahilamony said problems faced by women at workplaces dominated complaints received by the panel. Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, said women could come to the mainstream of society only if there was a change in the attitude of society. Ms. Lal was the chief guest.

KSEB Workers’ Association State president Deepa K. Rajan led the deliberations. Women contract workers from the Kerala Water Authority, banking, Cochin International Airport Limited, Anganwadi, health, and various other sectors raised complaints. Commission members Elizabeth Mammen Mathai, Indira Raveendran, director Shaji Sugunan, project officer N. Divya, and research officer A.R. Archana attended.