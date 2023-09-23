HamberMenu
Women’s panel files case against Shaji for remarks about Veena George

September 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Women’s Commission on Saturday registered a case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary K.M. Shaji in connection with his recent remarks about Health Minister Veena George.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi asked the District Police Chief to submit a report about the remarks Mr. Shaji made within two weeks.

Mr. Shaji, while addressing a meeting here on Thursday, had lambasted the Health Minister in an insulting manner. Using a Malayalam deprecatory term, he described Ms. George as a good for nothing person who was unfit to be a minister.

He had also said that Ms. George’s ministership was a gift in return for praising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Describing Mr. Shaji’s remarks as anti-woman, Ms. Sathidevi said the IUML leader had insulted a woman who had made perceptible interventions in her domain and made a positive impact among the people.

She said society should respond strongly against such people who abused others by waging their tongue.

She said Mr. Shaji’s remarks reflected his feudal mindset, calling upon society to ostracise people with such mindset.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)  had sought an apology from Mr. Shaji for his remarks. Party Central Committee member P.K. Sreemathy said such words should never have been used against any woman, and that Mr. Shaji should withdraw his remarks and apologise to Ms. George.

