Women’s panel bats for pre-marriage counselling

Chairperson says most complaints received by commission points to the need

October 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There is a rising need for providing pre-marriage counselling to youngsters, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

Ms. Satheedevi was speaking at the district panchayat hall in Kakkanad on Thursday after the first day of the two-day adalat being organised by the commission. She said that most of the petitions before the commission pointed towards such a need.

The commission would soon submit a recommendation to the government to make it mandatory for couples to attend pre-marriage counselling for registering marriage. Petitions suggested that differences were cropping up between couples shortly after marriage. Arrangements were being made to provide counselling to such affected parties, she said.

The head office of the commission in Thiruvananthapuram had a permanent counselling facility. A counsellor had been placed at the Ernakulam regional office as well. Issues were being settled with the help of the counsellor during the commission’s monthly sittings, she said.

Abandoning parents

The chairperson said that the commission was receiving several complaints about children abandoning their aged parents.

On a petition on a woman suffering electrical shock during a film shooting, the producer of the movie was asked to bear the treatment expenses. A person accused of fleecing money of a woman after promising to marry her deposited the amount with the commission.

The commission had asked for setting up internal mechanisms to resolve issues faced by women at workplaces. Ms. Satheedevi said that the internal mechanism had been found to be effective to a certain extent.

Out of the 59 petitions considered on the first day of the adalat, 15 were resolved. Reports were sought on four petitions while the rest will be taken up at the next adalat. The adalat will continue on Friday.

Commission members Indira Raveendran and Elizabeth Mammen Mathai were present.

