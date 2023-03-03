HamberMenu
Women’s marathon in Malappuram on Sunday

March 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district headquarters will witness a women’s marathon on Sunday morning as part of the World Women’s Day observance. More than 1,000 women have registered for the marathon named Educare Vanitha Marathon (EVM).

Educare Institute of Dental Sciences, Chattipparamba, is organising the marathon in association with the District Sports Council and Dental College Students’ Union.

Former MP P.K. Sreemathy will be the chief guest at the inaugural event. Malappuram municipal standing committee chairperson Konothodi Mariyumma will preside over the function. Fashion designer Zehra Simi will deliver the keynote address. Power lifter Majsiya Banu will flag off the marathon at 6.30 a.m.

The organisers said that registration for the marathon would start at Kottappadi stadium here at 5.45 a.m. on Sunday. The first, second and third prize winners will get cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,000, and ₹3,000 respectively.

“There will be separate cash prizes of Educare Dental Institute for the winners. Medallions will be given to 100 participants who finish the run first,” said Educare Dental Institute managing director Nassar Kiliyamannil.

A medical team from PVS Lakeshore Hospital and civil defence volunteers will be posted along the marathon route to assist the runners. A breast cancer awareness and testing camp will be held at Educare campus on March 7.

