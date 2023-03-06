HamberMenu
Women’s International Film Festival delegate registration to begin on March 10

March 06, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Sam Paul A.
Director Fazil releasing the logo of womens International Film Festival by handing it over to Alappuzha District Panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari on Monday.

The fourth women’s International Film Festival will be held at Alappuzha from March 17 to 19. As many as 25 films will be screened under international, Indian, and Malayalam categories at Kairali and Sree theatres in three days. Director Fazil released the logo of the festival by handing it over to Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari here on Monday. Around 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the festival organised under the aegis of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Entry to theatres is allowed for delegates. The online delegate registration through https://registration.iffk.in/ will begin on March 10. The delegate fee for the general category is ₹300. For students, the fee has been fixed at ₹150. .

